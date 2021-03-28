Queen Mantfombi to act as Zulu nation regent

Johannesburg – KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has welcomed the announcement that Her Majesty Queen Mantfombi Dlamini will act as regent of the Zulu nation during the interregnum.

This is until an official successor is named, AmaZulu Prime Minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, said on Wednesday at KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace.

This comes after King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu, 72, passed away on 12 March after battling with his health for a while.

Buthelezi also declared three months of mourning.

“The Royal Family as the custodian of our customs and values continues to receive the necessary support from the government of KwaZulu-Natal,” Zikalala said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the provincial government is working together with the stakeholders to avail appropriate resources to assist the Royal Family through this period of history and transition.

On behalf of the provincial government and the people of KwaZulu-Natal, Zikalala thanked everyone who conveyed their own sense of loss at the passing of the King and sent words of comfort to the Royal Family and the people of the province.

“We remind the people of KwaZulu-Natal that the Royal Family is still in mourning and we must afford them space as a family to mourn His Majesty during this sad time. We wish Her Majesty, the Zulu Royal Council and the entire Royal Family peace and comfort during this period,” said Zikalala.

– SAnews.gov.za

