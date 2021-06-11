RET forces gearing up for former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s pre-trial hearing

Johannesburg – The Radical Economic Transformation forces (RET) in KwaZulu-Natal has mobilised support from other provinces ahead of the pre-trial hearing of the former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede at the Durban High Court commencing on Monday.

Speaking to Sunday World on Friday, Ntandoyenkosi Khuzwayo, spokesperson for eThekwini region ANC branches backing Gumede said an RET delegation from the Eastern Cape, North West, Free State, and Mpumalanga have confirmed their attendance for the gathering outside the court precinct.

“On Monday we are going to court to support mam Gumede and other comrades who are charged together with her. We are expecting people to arrive in their numbers. When the court convenes, we expect that some charges will be removed from the indictment. We remain hopeful that comrade Zandile Gumede will be cleared of all the charges. It is our firm belief that these charges are political in nature,” said Khuzwayo.

Gumede who is also a forerunner for the upcoming ANC eThekwini regional elective conference is facing charges of racketeering, fraud, and corruption relating to the Durban solid waste tender amounting to over R400 million rand during her tenure as the political head of eThekwini municipality.

Other accused include ANC councilors, municipal officials and other private individuals.

Together they are accused of colluding to loot millions of rands from the municipal coffers using fictitious companies.

Sunday World

Author



Sandile Motha