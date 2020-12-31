E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Rugby fraternity in mourning after passing of former rugby president, Silas Nkanunu

By Ashley Lechman

Johannesburg – The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture joined the rugby fraternity in mourning the passing of former SA Rugby President Silas Nkanunu, who made history when he succeeded the late Louis Luyt as the organisation’s leader in the late 1990’s.

He was the first black President of the South African Rugby Union (SARU).

Nkanunu was a Human Rights Lawyer who also served as Chairman of Sanzaar and briefly, Vice-Chairman of the International Rugby Board (IRB), now World Rugby.


Upon hearing of Nkanunu’s passing, Minister Mthethwa said, “One thing that we cannot take away from Nkanunu was his vast experience of rugby as a sport and the administration ability he possessed. He will forever remain an integral part of transformation within rugby and his experience speaks for itself. He has been within the executive of the sport since 1992 and went on to become the first black African to head the organisation in 1998 and under his presidency, the rugby national team went on to field the first black African player by the name of Kaya Malotana”.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture extended its deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Nkanunu family, friends and the entire rugby fraternity.

“We will forever remember the indelible role he played during his time. May his soul repose peacefully.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Eskom suspends loadshedding

Johannesburg - South Africa's power utility, Eskom, managed to deliver some good news this new year's eve, as they announced that loadshedding has been...
Read more
Breaking News

A look back at the year through Sunday World’s pages

Johannesburg  -The year 2020 will forever be remembered for the Covid-19 pandemic and all the struggles that came with it. Your favourite Sunday newspaper, Sunday...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.