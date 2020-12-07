Safa executives ready to go to war and challenge suspension

By Kgomotso Mokoena

Johannesburg – SA Football Association (Safa) executive committee members Gay Mokoena and Willy Mooka are challenging their suspension after a tabled motion to suspend them was circulated via a letter last month.

In the letter, members were asked to vote for the suspension of the duo and that disciplinary action be instituted against vice-president Ria Ledwaba.

A well-placed insider revealed to Sunday World that Mokoena and Mooka are appealing while Ledwaba also received a letter threatening to suspend her.

“This is a ploy to eliminate Jordaan’s critics before the AGM [annual general meeting] on December 19. They are working on a plan to only let compliant presidents attend, using COVID-19 as an excuse. That is of course unconstitutional, corporate governance continues to be a challenge at Safa,” said the informer. Mokoena was the acting CEO after Dennis Mumble’s departure but he stepped down in April under controversial circumstances.

A few months later, Mokoena compiled a scathing report against the association and its president, Danny Jordaan, which he sent to Fifa as an official complaint.

In the report, he accused Jordaan of abusing his power and violating the Fifa code of ethics and Safa statutes, among others.

Also read: Chiefs prep for tricky game with old rivals Leopards

It is understood that Ledwaba infuriated Safa when she wrote to Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa complaining about how the Mokoena report was handled by the mother body’s top brass.

As a result, the Safa executive committee decided to remove Mokoena and Ledwaba as vice-presidents of the association.

Safa’s acting, CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe, dismissed the allegations to eliminate Jordaan’s critics as unfounded.

“There is no such thing. Mr Mooka and Mr Mokoena are suspended and they cannot appeal before they appear before the disciplinary committee. The matter will be handled by an independent neutral body because we want to be objective,” said Motlanthe, “Part of their charges is bringing the association into disrepute. We are finalising the rest of the charges and we should submit the charges to them by Tuesday. We cannot entertain an appeal before we finalise our processes.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD