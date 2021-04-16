E-edition
Safa plans man-to-man talk with Mosimane in Egypt

By Kgomotso Mokoena
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 07: Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on January 07, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Johannesburg – Senior members of the Safa technical committee will fly to Egypt to have a man-toman conversation with former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane in an attempt to convince him to return as Bafana Bafana head coach.

The Safa high-powered delegation comprises of Safa president Danny Jordaan, CEO Tebogo Motlanthe, technical committee members Bhudda Mathathe and Jack Maluleka.

Mosimane and SA stalwart football Benni McCarthy are neck and neck in the race for the top Bafana job, after Molefi Ntseki was relieved of his duties last week.


PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – AUGUST 20: Cape Town City FC coach Benni McCarthy during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 20, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

According to the committee’s preferences, Mosimane is the number one candidate, judging by his achievements, while McCarthy is second on the list due to his chutzpah, big stature overseas and his ability to bring the best out of young players.

The committee sat down on Wednesday and deliberated the way forward.

They cast their votes and both Mosimane and McCarthy got five votes each, heading the list. The other candidates, Manqoba Mngqithi and Gavin Hunt got three votes each.

Former Bafana coaches Phillipe Troussier and Carlos Queiroz both got a single vote each.

Other participants who attended the sitting were Safa medical doctor Thulani Ngwenya, coaches Boebie Solomons, Sudesh Sing, Greg Mashilo, Simphiwe Mkhangela, David “Going Up” Nyathi, the CEO Tebogo Motlanthe and technical committee chairperson Jack Maluleke.

The meeting was chaired by Bhudda Mathathe. Although Mosimane is likely to decline, Safa wants to have a man-to-man conversation with the Al Ahly coach and are hoping that he may put his country first and rejoin the national team. Mosimane coached the national side between 2010 and 2012.

Sunday World understands that Safa wants Mosimane to personally tell them whether he is interested, and not depend on media reports.

They added that they will also get a lot of input from Mosimane if they have a sit-down with him. “We want a coach that Safa respects, and not a coach that respects Safa,” said one member who attended the meeting.

“He needs to be strong and stamp his authority with the administration guys.

“Both Pitso and Benni have those qualities and they also turned out for Bafana as players, so they will know how to make the young players respect the SA badge. When players look at Benni, they get inspired.

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – JUNE 28: Carlos Queiroz head coach of Colombia looks on during the Copa America Brazil 2019 quarterfinal match between Colombia and Chile at Arena Corinthians on June 28, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

“Tell me of any player who will not want to play for Pitso, the most successful coach on the continent,” he said.

Maluleke’s phone rang unanswered.

