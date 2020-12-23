Safa president Danny Jordaan says Players should use Uber to avoid more road deaths

By Kgomotso Mokoena

Johannesburg – Safa president Danny Jordaan has come out bold and said professional players must start using Uber and other safe modes of transport.

Jordaan was making a reference to Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha who was killed in a car crash last Sunday morning. A few weeks earlier before Madisha’s fatal accident, Anele Ngcongca died after his car rolled and he was flung out in KwaZulu-Natal, also in the early hours of the morning.

This is the first time a soccer official has been forthright and honest with regards to what happened last month.

Other nonsensical suggestions were that players must undertake advanced driving courses because they drive top of the range, fast cars.

“Our players must seriously start thinking about Uber. We appeal that all our players must take necessary precautions to be safe. In this country there’s Uber and there’s other forms of transport. Take these measures and be safe, especially in this festive season,” said Jordaan.

“We are noting with concern the loss of lives of our young players through car accidents. It started with Lesley Manyathela, then it was Gift Leremi, Richard Henyekane and many other players. Recently, it was Anele and this past week Madisha.

“The Madisha accident was particularly a horrendous and horriffic accident. So, as the NEC [national executive committee] we said we must sit down and see what measures can be taken to safeguard our young players.

“There are young players who receive serious injuries in car accidents and even getting paralysed in these accidents. It is quite a depressing picture to see our players getting maimed or killed in accidents.”

Jordaan said Madisha was growing in stature and establishing himself in both the Sundowns and Bafana Bafana set-ups.

“It has been quite a shock because he started with the SA Under-20 team and was part of the team that took part in the tournament in St Pietersburg in Russia – they won that competition,” added Jordaan.

