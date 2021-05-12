SA’s biggest black women-managed construction company readies to grow footprint

Johannesburg – Motheo Construction Group, the largest black women-managed construction company in South Africa, is finalising its new management structure as it strengthens its footprint in all nine provinces and diversifies into new business segments.

This is on the back of 20%-a-year growth for the past five years, against a 50% decline in the construction industry during the past decade.

“Despite past difficulties posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, we hold a positive view of the future. I believe the Motheo story is unique in South Africa, especially in the construction industry,” said CEO Lettie Mashau.

Active in housing, general building and civil engineering, Motheo has specialist teams and companies focusing on electrical reticulation and works, water-on-demand management technology for installations, and fibre-optic reticulation.

Fully conversant with turnkey design and construct projects, Motheo is a participant of the public-private partnership that developed and manages the Department of International Relations campus in Pretoria.

In addition, it also has the flexibility to carry out developments for select clients.

All of this is supported by its academy, which Motheo hopes will partner with the government as it drives skills development as a pillar of economic growth.

“This represents a major opportunity for us to make a significant contribution to the skills needed by the construction industry to take it forward into the future,” Mashau said.

Motheo regional manager Nontu Chiluvane agrees, saying that the company is leading the charge to ensure meaningful transformation in the male-dominated construction industry.

“Our achievements in this regard have been notable to date, and we have exciting plans to continue building on the work begun by our founder, Dr Thandi Ndlovu,” she said.

In February, Chiluvane took over from Trevor Griffiths as regional manager. A Motheo director, board member and shareholder, she leads Motheo in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

Chiluvane holds a master’s of science degree in real estate, as well as a BSc honours in property development and a BSc in quantity surveying. She is registered as a PrQS with the South African Council for the Quantity Surveying Profession and is currently pursuing a PhD in construction management.

Chiluvane has a decade’s experience as chief director of property management and social housing at the KwaZulu-Natal department of human settlements. She works closely with Mashau and Griffiths, whose long tenure has coincided with the steady evolution of Motheo into a fully fledged general contractor.

