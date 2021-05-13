SA’s COVID-19 cases surpasses 1.6 million

Johannesburg – South Africa’s COVID-19 cases have crossed the 1.6 million mark amid fears of a possible third wave.

According to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, the country now has 1 602 031 cumulative cases after 2 759 new cases were logged on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the death toll has peaked to 54 968 after 72 more people succumbed to the respiratory disease.

Three provinces recorded double-digit deaths in the last 24 hours of which 27 occurred in Gauteng, 13 in Free State and 12 in the Western Cape.

In addition, both KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga reported five fatalities each, while four were recorded in the Northern Cape.

Mkhize has since expressed his condolences to the deceased’s loved ones and thanked the healthcare workers who treated them.

“The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 519 734, representing a recovery rate of 95%,” Mkhize said, adding that South Africa has 27 329.

The figures are based on the 10 968 926 tests of which 37 020 were performed since the last reporting cycle, while the number of vaccinated frontline workers has increased to 430 730 as of 12 May 2021.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are now 159 319 384 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, 3 311 780 deaths and 1 264 164 553 administered vaccine doses to date.

