SA’s top Employers have been announced

Johannesburg – The 2021 Top Employers have been announced and the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) has been recognised as a Top Employer in South Africa.

Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organisation’s dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey.

This survey covers 6 HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being and Diversity & Inclusion and more.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink said: “Despite the challenging year we have experienced (which has certainly made an impact on organisations around the globe), the NLC has continued to demonstrate the power of putting their people first in the workplace. We are proud to share this year’s announcement and congratulate the organisations who have been certified in their respective countries through the Top Employers Institute programme.”

The programme has certified and recognised more than 1 600 Top Employers in 120 countries/regions across five continents.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), an entity of the Department of Science and Innovation, is celebrating being named as one of South Africa’s top employers.

CSIR Group Executive: Human Capital and Strategic Communication, Andile Mabindisa, describesd the achievement as a great stride for the CSIR.

“It reaffirms our dedication to creating a workplace environment that is conducive for staff to thrive and excel in executing the organisation’s mandate of improving the lives of South Africans. This is perfect timing. We advertently celebrate this certification and recognition at a time when the CSIR celebrates 75 years of its existence,” he said.

The CSIR recently adopted its new strategy and at the core of this strategy is the refined value to excellence, people-centred, integrity and collaboration. “This strategy was a step in the direction to ensuring that the CSIR’s value proposition lies in valuing its number one asset, which is its staff,” Mabindisa said.

To view all the top employers in SA, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD