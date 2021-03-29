Shepherd Bushiri’s 8-year-old daughter, Israella has died

Johannesburg – Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader Shepherd Bushiri’s daughter Israella Bushiri has passed on.

The eight-year-old had been battling a lung infection and placed in and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at an undisclosed Kenyan medical facility after being referred by Malawian doctors.

The self-proclaimed prophet released a statement to announce her daughters passing on Monday morning.

Israella made headlines last month when she was denied an early opportunity to travel across boarder for urgent medical attention by the Malawian government – which is assumed her life would have been spared if she had travelled on time.

“When I spoke to the Doctor, he highlighted that if she has not been blocked at the airport the first time she needed to travel to Kenya for medical assistance, she wouldn’t have passed on,” said Bushiri in a statement.

Have you read: Bushiri’s lawyer suing the police for R15m over unlawful arrest

Bushiri, who fled to Malawi as he faced fraud charges in South Africa said he was heartbroken that his daughter has fallen victim to the persecutions they are facing from South Africa.

The bereaving father described her daughter as a strong young walking angel who loved worshipping and serving God. She also is also said to have been a smart kid with her books.

“Israella was born during a time when my wife and I were going through great persecution, and she has lived her life witnessing what it means to fight and labor for the Lord despite trials and battles. She came at a time when we really needed her and through it all, she offered my wife and I, including the entire church great comfort and enlightenment,” reads the statement in part.

Rest easy my daughter Israella. pic.twitter.com/5ClYtF3NbB — Prophet Shepherd Bushiri (@psbushiri) March 29, 2021

Messages of condolences poured in via social media:

Rest in peace beautiful Angel. Our dear Prophetess – Israella. Take heart our Prophet – Bushiri & Prophetess Mary Bushiri. We're with you in prayers. Nothing to do, God has done His will..The baby has joined the Angels of the Lord. pic.twitter.com/V1Gd9o8Iy1 — Winnie Angel (@WinnieAngel17) March 29, 2021

Rest well little angel Israella. Heaven gained. We're celebrating your life.

Prophet and mama we ECG family still stand with you. May God gives you strength through this difficult time.🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Tekla (@Mummy7111) March 29, 2021

Losing a child is Heartbreaking! No parent should go through this pain! My Heart and Prayers goes to #Bushiri and family at this difficult time. RIP Israella Bushiri 😢😢 pic.twitter.com/LSO9tpqk0f — Spiwe Indoda Zulu 🇲🇼🇬🇧🇿🇦 (@SpiweZulu) March 29, 2021

RIP Israella Bushiri 😔 — Ruth💜 (@stillruth11) March 29, 2021

Prophet Bushiri's daughter Israella is gone.

😭 No parent should be sending goodbyes to their little ones. RIP young lady ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BtB0eufGch — Lunathi Earl Sindapi (@EarlSindapi) March 29, 2021

🥀 Rest well Israella Bushiri pic.twitter.com/E7sI7Umrfd — Lazy & Successful 🇲🇼 (@116Rebirth) March 29, 2021

DESPITE OUR DIFFERENCES – I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to Prophet @psbushiri @bushiri_m and family for the loss of their daughter, Israella.

My Church and I stand with you in these trying times praying for STRENGTH and celebrating her LIFE. AMEN pic.twitter.com/PHNPKTZw5o — Austin Liabunya (@AustinLiabunya) March 29, 2021

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Boitumelo Kgobotlo