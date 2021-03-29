E-edition
Shepherd Bushiri’s 8-year-old daughter, Israella has died

By Boitumelo Kgobotlo
Shepherd Bushiri’s daughter Israella Bushiri.

Johannesburg – Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader Shepherd Bushiri’s daughter Israella Bushiri has passed on.

The eight-year-old had been battling a lung infection and placed in and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at an undisclosed Kenyan medical facility after being referred by Malawian doctors.

The self-proclaimed prophet released a statement to announce her daughters passing on Monday morning.


Israella made headlines last month when she was denied an early opportunity to travel across boarder for urgent medical attention by the Malawian government – which is assumed her life would have been spared if she had travelled on time.

“When I spoke to the Doctor, he highlighted that if she has not been blocked at the airport the first time she needed to travel to Kenya for medical assistance, she wouldn’t have passed on,” said Bushiri in a statement.

Bushiri, who fled to Malawi as he faced fraud charges in South Africa said he was heartbroken that his daughter has fallen victim to the persecutions they are facing from South Africa.

The bereaving father described her daughter as a strong young walking angel who loved worshipping and serving God. She also is also said to have been a smart kid with her books.

“Israella was born during a time when my wife and I were going through great persecution, and she has lived her life witnessing what it means to fight and labor for the Lord despite trials and battles. She came at a time when we really needed her and through it all, she offered my wife and I, including the entire church great comfort and enlightenment,” reads the statement in part.

Messages of condolences poured in via social media: 

