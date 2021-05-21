Shwashwi’s burning questions for SA celebs

Johannesburg – So, does Carl Niehaus forget that he killed off his mother and that was a thuggish act?

• So, DJ Black Coffee, did you buy your ex a car in her name and did she also buy herself a Porsche? What is happening?

• Enhle Mbali, please turn off the lights during the day – at least. Could you?

• Is Maps Maponyane the new people’s bae as he seems to be hotter by the day?

• Kelly Khumalo dear, any new information regarding Senzo Meyiwa?

• Where is Gerry Elsdon, and has she been reading about homophobia?

• Where are the iconic slay queens as it is getting cold?

• What is there to do in Kimberley besides stare at a hole?

• Bongani Fassie, we can’t wait to see your reality show in June. Did you behave during the shooting? We have heard things.

• Where is Caroline Fassie as Zwai Bala is taken again. No interest?

• You don’t know what he has been doing to me. Celebs, what are you doing to your partners behind closed doors because, unlike those men, we care.

• Is Brickz still in jail and being rehabilitated or just playing with his locks?

Where is Mzwakhe Mbuli, buli, uli, li?

Bishop Israel Makamu, did you voluntarily step down or were you pushed because of the sexual connotations?

Also, who specifically is trying to assassinate your character? Mexicans?

Siphamandla Goge, did you know folk are still raving about your brilliant coverage of the amaZulu succession drama?

Anele Mdoda, what are you doing because you are looking so fine, woman? Don’t stop!

Celebs, if you can forgive Jub Jub, do you think you can overlook Bishop Makamu’s drama?

Has Rebecca Malope retired from the music industry yet?

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi