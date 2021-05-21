E-edition
Shwashwi’s burning questions for SA celebs

By Ashley Lechman
Kelly Khumalo

Johannesburg – So, does Carl Niehaus forget that he killed off his mother and that was a thuggish act?

• So, DJ Black Coffee, did you buy your ex a car in her name and did she also buy herself a Porsche? What is happening?

• Enhle Mbali, please turn off the lights during the day – at least. Could you?


Enhle Mlotshwa. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

• Is Maps Maponyane the new people’s bae as he seems to be hotter by the day?

Maps Maponyane

• Kelly Khumalo dear, any new information regarding Senzo Meyiwa?

Kelly Khumalo

• Where is Gerry Elsdon, and has she been reading about homophobia?

Gerry Elsdon. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

• Where are the iconic slay queens as it is getting cold?

• What is there to do in Kimberley besides stare at a hole?

• Bongani Fassie, we can’t wait to see your reality show in June. Did you behave during the shooting? We have heard things.

• Where is Caroline Fassie as Zwai Bala is taken again. No interest?

Zwai Bala and partner

• You don’t know what he has been doing to me. Celebs, what are you doing to your partners behind closed doors because, unlike those men, we care.

• Is Brickz still in jail and being rehabilitated or just playing with his locks?

Where is Mzwakhe Mbuli, buli, uli, li?

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – 12 August 2010: Mzwakhe Mbuli, poet and musician during an interview with the Sunday World in Johannesburg, South Africa on 12 August 2010. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sunday World/Tsheko Kabasia)

Bishop Israel Makamu, did you voluntarily step down or were you pushed because of the sexual connotations?

Also, who specifically is trying to assassinate your character? Mexicans?

Siphamandla Goge, did you know folk are still raving about your brilliant coverage of the amaZulu succession drama?

Siphamandla Goge

Anele Mdoda, what are you doing because you are looking so fine, woman? Don’t stop!

Anele Mdoda

Celebs, if you can forgive Jub Jub, do you think you can overlook Bishop Makamu’s drama?

Bishop Makamu

Has Rebecca Malope retired from the music industry yet?

Dr. Rebecca Malope. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

