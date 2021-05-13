Soccer Scene: Play fair game Jingles or risk being Downs’ enemy

Johannesburg – First it was Themba “Mshishi” Zwane, then Gaston “AMG” Sirino, now the focus has turned on Peter “Sha Sha” Shalulile.

Past and present, the three players have been the pillars of Mamelodi Sundowns strength but departed Downs coach Pitso Mosimane, now making a success of his illustrious coaching career with Egyptian giants Al Ahly, seems hellbent to destabilise the legacy he built at Chloorkop with his latest antics.

Mosimane is riding the crest of the wave with the Red Devils of Cairo, so it seems odd that he is targeting his former proteges to join him up in North Africa.

What is the motivation?

To unsettle and weaken his former team?

It is a given that Sundowns have become the upper most rivals of Al Ahly, in future African inter-club competitions, notwithstanding the forthcoming CAF Champions League quarterfinals clash with the first round of matches pencilled in for next weekend.

No doubt, the Kagiso, Mogale City-born mentor is courting the wrath of the Yellow Nation, as the Sundowns fans are affectionately known.

The highly-decorated “Jingles”, Mosimane’s nickname while he graced local and overseas football pitches to the delight of the lovers of the beautiful game, commands a lot respect from the PSL defending champions and treble winners.

The talented trio of Zwane, Sirino and now Shalulile have declared their loyalty to Masandawana, and that on its own could make Downs supporters turn their backs on Mosimane following his latest move of targeting Sundowns’ leading striker Shalulile join him in the land of the Pharaohs. Jingles did not succeed with Zwane, the Sirino deal fell flat, now he is aiming at the club’s most prized asset, Namibian assailant Shalulile.

Mosimane is showing signs of a desperate man and the 27-yearold forward Shalulile fits the bill. Shalulile has amassed 17 goals and eight assists in 32 appearances his season.

He is also in line for the PSL Player of the Season award. Poaching players is as old as the game but bolstering your squad in an effort to weaken the opposition could be tantamount to “unfair play”.

Please stop your nonsense, Jingles. Stop it, otherwise you risk denting your image back home with your latest mischief.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo