Somizi in hot water after Sanef demands an apology for targeting journalists

Johannesburg – The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) has called for action against the Mzansi Magic reality personality Somizi Mhlongo- Motaung.

This comes after Sunday World approached the Idols SA judge for comment regarding an article, to which, Mhlongo- Motaung lost his marbles and responded in vulgarities to the Sunday World editor who approached the reality star.

“Deadline yo msunu kanyoko, golo lika yihlo, u fucken abortion survivor,” he vented. (inappropriate language)

Somizi proceeded to screen grab the messages sent to him and post it on his Instagram account, revealing the phone numbers of Kabelo Khumalo as well as the City Press journalist Julia Madibogo.

Sanef said that they have been left left outraged by this behaviour and demanded that Somizi unreservedly apologises to these journalists and the public on all his social platforms for his unbecoming behaviour.

Sanef said in a statement, “He must call on his followers to stop harassing and intimidating them. Further, we call on the journalists to lay charges of intimidation and for MultiChoice to officially distance themselves from Mhlongo’s comments. SANEF reiterates its call on the journalism industry to urgently ensure the safety of journalists, especially women reporters, and to note that support is needed to address online attacks.”

The posting of the phone numbers of Madibogo and Khumalo on social media, to which Somizi, has millions of followers, where he encouraged his followers to troll and dial the numbers that he posted, resulted in various threats and hate messages directed at the two journalists.

“His actions have aggravated what is already a hostile working environment, especially for women journalists. This is a direct attack on media freedom in the country. Worldwide similar attacks are being meted out on journalists with the intent to silence their voices, especially that of women and the stories they tell,” Sanef further stated.

“Some have directly threatened Madibogo and Khumalo’s wife with rape while Khumalo received threats to his life. The fans also threatened the safety of the journalists’ families. They have tormented them for doing their jobs and asking questions in line with the Press Code that demands of journalists to give a right of reply to everyone they intend to write stories about.”

Sanef said, “Although Mhlongo has since deleted the posts from his Instagram account, the journalists continue to be abused. His cyber trolls have amplified the ongoing attacks on women journalists.”

