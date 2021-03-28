Sudan game is make or break for Bafana

Johannesburg – At the last edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt in 2019, Bafana Bafana took pride when they knocked hosts, The Pharaohs, out of the last-16 round of the finals via a superb Thembinkosi Lorch goal.

But before reaching the finals in Egypt, South Africans had to wait for the last qualifying fixture before they could book their tickets to watch Bafana in north Africa.

The country was on tenterhooks and Bafana followers were at the edge of their seats as they watched the game on TV.

Fortunately the team qualified, beating Libya 2-1, with Percy Tau scoring a brace away in Sfax.

Today again we will be waiting with bated breath for the outcome of the match because this crucial Afcon Group C encounter is our last chance to make it to the finals in Cameroon next year.

Safa reported that Bafana were brimming with confidence on their arrival in Khartoum as they believe they can beat the Sudanese, who are definitely no pushovers, to earn the all-important berth at the finals by salvaging a point at Al Hilal Stadium this afternoon at 4pm.

A win will be a bonus.

Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki was rather philosophical when he spoke about their mammoth task and the load on his and the players’ shoulders, as they prepare to face Sudan, who surprised Ghana, beating the Black Stars 1-0 at home last November.

“I might not be the best philosopher but they always say if you are faced with a storm, you can’t turn and take the direction of the storm. At times you need to be very strong so that the storm will be over,” said Ntseki.

“I think with all the challenges that came in since I took over, the xenophobia, Covid-19 and players that have been denied permission to join us for camp, it has made us very strong. It has made the whole team believe in each other and everyone. “If things continue like this, it means we are going to qualify for Afcon finals. The qualification will be a big celebration for all of us. The players and everyone want to better the position that we had in the last Afcon in Egypt.”

Once again, South Africa is pinning its hopes on Brighton and Hove Albion’s lightning- fast midfielder Tau to be fully fi t and ready to save the country from the misery of having to sit out the finals in Cameroon.

“We are in a difficult group and other teams are finding it difficult as well. When Sudan wins and goes to nine points, it’s different when they are on six points,” Tau said.

“But like I said before, we are looking forward to the next game. And if it means that we have to win away and have to celebrate it like we would have liked to, today, so be it. It won’t change. It happened before. So, it’s another match for us,” Tau said.

Sudan has allowed a maximum of 1 000 supporters to cheer their team on and somewhat put pressure on the visitors as the 12th player.

Bafana will be without Andile Jali, who sustained a groin injury during the 1-1 draw against Ghana on Thursday. Defender Sfiso Hlanti was expected join the team yesterday.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo