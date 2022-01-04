REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Suspect of parliament fire named in court

By Bongani Mdakane
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 02: A fire at Parliament on January 02, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that emergency services were notified of the blaze shortly after 05:00 and personnel from several fire stations have been deployed to contain the fire. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Johannesburg -Alleged Parliament fire starter was remanded in custody as the state prosecutors requested for the matter to be postponed.

The suspect whom the court had named Zandile Chris Mafe who is in his 40s was allegedly arrested at the crime scene in parliament where it is alleged that he was found in possession of stolen property allegedly belonged to the parliament.

Mafe is from Khayelitsha township outside Cape Town.

The suspect is charged with two counts of arson.

He appeared in the Cape Town magistrate courts, where his matter was postponed to 11 January this year.

His lawyer Luvuyo Godla said, “Our submission is that this poor man is made a scapegoat for the failures of the state officials.”

Godla added that the state has all the resources to do its work.

“They now come before the court to ask for a remand of the matter. My client denies these charges and he’s pleading not guilty. My client is not homeless, he has been renting in Langa and Khayelitsha for more than six years,” said Luvuyo Godla.

NPA’s spokesperson Eric Ntabazilila said the matter is still being investigated hence the state has asked for the matter to be postponed.

This comes after an initial fire on Sunday caused the roof of the New Wing housing the assembly’s lower chamber to collapse.

The roof of the Old Wing that houses the upper chamber, and the National Council of Provinces also partially collapsed.

The suspect was allegedly seen by members of the Protection and Security Services; a division of the police service responsible for security at Parliament when they noticed the building was on fire.

The court has granted a 7-day remand of matter for the State to collect bail information and inspection at the crime scene after it is declared safe to do so.

The matter has been postponed to 11 January. The accused will remain in custody.

