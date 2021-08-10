The great wife vs the first wife and the prime minister underpins court battle for AmaZulu throne 

Durban – The emergence of other names challenging the ascendancy of the disputed King MisuZulu kaZwelithini to the AmaZulu throne has brought under scrutiny the role that the traditional prime mister plays in the succession including questions around the significance of the title ‘great wife’ within the AmaZulu royal house.

Dr Gugu Mazibuko, University of KwaZulu-Natal academic who specialises in heritage and culture says the role of the great wife is that of holding the nation together, saying she is the only one whose lobola is paid for by the AmaZulu nation.

“In the case of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini, her lobola was paid for by the king’s subjects. This means that every traditional authority in KwaZulu-Natal who are paying their allegiance to the AmaZulu king, contributed a cow each towards the queen’s lobola (dowry). This was the sign that even though she was a third wife of Isilo (Zwelithini), she would bear the heir to the throne,” said Dr Mazibuko.

On the role of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as the traditional prime minister of AmaZulu nation, she said the prime minister was an integral part in the kingship.

“Throughout the Zulu history, every king had a traditional prime minister known as undunankulu. His role is to advise the king and protect the throne. Whoever occupies the role must be of royal blood. The traditional prime minister is the second in command after the king, nothing happens without him. In an event where the king has passed on, the traditional prime minister leads the process of appointing a regent in case the heir is still a minor,” said Dr Mazibuko.

The faction calling itself the ‘core family’ challenging for the throne claim that Buthelezi was unduly meddling into the royal affairs and that his role was not legal, a claim that Buthelezi rejects in court.

Sunday World

Author



Sandile Motha