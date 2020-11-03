The SIU asks NPA to investigate irregular COVID-19 transactions in Sekhukhune.

The special investigating unit (SIU) has referred the acting municipal manager of Sekhukhune district municipality, Mpho Mofokeng, to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) over financial misconduct related to COVID-19 expenditure to the tune of over R26-million.

The state’s forensic investigation and litigation agency has also recommended disciplinary action be taken against four other officials for misconduct in connection with COVID-19 transactions that saw eight service providers being irregularly paid.

The recommendations are contained in a confidential SIU feedback presentation dated October 26. The probe into the dodgy deals started on July 23 and ended on September 2.

“The investigation has been concluded and the outcomes served with the client

[Sekhukhune district municipality] and other stakeholders,” the presentation states.

The unit found that Mofokeng contravened the Municipal Finance Management Act by “deliberately or negligently permitting another official of the municipality to make irregular expenditure”.

“The accounting officer committed an act which points to the commission of a criminal offence in terms of section 173(1)(a)(iii) of the Municipal Finance Management Act, 56 of 2003 by failing to take all reasonable steps to prevent irregular

expenditure.”

The SIU also found that Titus Maroga, the manager at project management unit, committed an act of fraud by unlawfully and intentionally making a misrepresentation that made the municipality suffer a loss. Maroga was also referred to the NPA.

The unit recommended disciplinary action against Maroga, Koti Rankwe, deputy director water and infrastructure, Fhatuwani Phaswana, acting director infrastructure and

water services, Vorster Masemola, manager supply chain management and Mofokeng.

Mayor Stanley Ramaila had received a report that was complying with the recommendations. Mofokeng has since been placed on a cautionary suspension together with three other officials.

Author



George Matlala