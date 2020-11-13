Three Limpopo people sentenced to life in jail for ritual murder

Three people accused of a ritual murder of a Limpopo woman were sentenced to life imprisonment by the Thohoyandou High Court on Thursday, November 12.

Christinah Mhlongo (56), Solomon Mqengeni Mahumani (67) and Amos Mafemani Chuma (51) were found guilty of killing Hlayisani Hlungwani, 26 of Nsavulani village, in Venda, by tying her to a tree and cut off her lips, breasts and private parts whilst still alive.

Limpopo NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the court heard that on 17 April 2017, Daniel Dzambukeri lured her sister in law Hlungwani to board into Chuma’s Honda Ballade vehicle in order to fetch her child from her grandmother.

Dzambukeri testified that when the vehicle reached Hlomela village, they drove to the nearby bushes where Hlungwani’s legs were tied to a tree until the evening.

All accused , she added , came to the scene to perform their rituals before removing the some body parts from her. Dzambukeri was sentenced to life imprisonment after he pleaded guilty at the beginning of the trial.

This after he told the court that he had committed the crime with all three accused.

Dzambukeri told the court that he was holding the deceased with Mahumani while Chuma was busy cutting her body parts with a knife and handing the parts to Mhlongo, Hlungwani’s mother in law, who wrapped them in a red cloth.

In mitigation of sentence Mhlongo asked the court not to sentence her for murder as she didn’t commit it as “there was no way I could have joined men to commit such a crime.”

Mahumani and Chuma also asked the court not to sentence them, they accepted no responsibility of their action.

In aggravation of sentence, state advocate Absah Madzhuta, called the elder brother of the deceased, Richard Hlongwani, who testified about how the impact of the ritual murder had on her sister ‘s child and his grandmother.

Before handing down judgement, Justice Khami Makhafola , said this was a barbaric crime where the deceased fights with all her energy, crying and tried to runaway from her butchers. He said Hlungwani suffered her most painful death when her body parts were removed whilst still alive.

This while her mother in law, who was naked, was busy performing rituals by burning herbs and calling Hlungwani’s ancestors to accept her spirit.

Makhafola sentenced the accused, who pleaded not guilty to the charge, to life imprisonment. The Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Ivy Thenga welcomed the sentence and commended the investigation team together with Madzhuta for the work well done.

Author



Ngwako Malatji