Two day old baby dies from COVID-19

South Africa recorded its first infant death due to COVID-19 today.

The two-day-old child is believed to have contracted the virus from its mother. The infant was born prematurely and reportedly needed a ventilator directly after birth, due to having lung difficulties.

A health care worker, as well as an Old Mutual employee in Cape Town, were also reported to have died of the novel coronavirus – bringing the number of deaths today to 27.

The total number of deaths is now at 339, while the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded in South Africa today is a total of 18003.

The department of health reports that 18 252 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Somaya Stockenstroom