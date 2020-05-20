Breaking News

Two day old baby dies from COVID-19

By Somaya Stockenstroom
COVID-19

South Africa recorded its first infant death due to COVID-19 today.

The two-day-old child is believed to have contracted the virus from its mother. The infant was born prematurely and reportedly needed a ventilator directly after birth, due to having lung difficulties. 

A health care worker, as well as an Old Mutual employee in Cape Town, were also reported to have died of the novel coronavirus – bringing the number of deaths today to 27.

The total number of deaths is now at 339, while the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded in South Africa today is a total of 18003. 

The department of health reports that 18 252 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Author


Similar stories

Covid-19

How COVID-19 spread through St. Augustine’s hospital in KZN

Netcare welcomed the release of the report into how one case of COVID‐19 at its St. Augustine’s Hospital in KwaZulu Natal led to the...
Read more
Breaking News

DJ Black Coffee now an owner of Gallo Shares

House music trailblazer, DJ Black Coffee now holds shares in SA's largest and oldest music label, Gallo Music Investments. Black Coffee, whose real name is...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.