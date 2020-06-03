Tzaneen hospital nurse tests COVID-19 positive

A nursing professional at the Van Velden hospital in Tzaneen has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Over 60 people, who came into close contact with the nurse, have been identified , tested and quarantined.

Limpopo Department of Health Spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said the hospital has not been shut down despite calls by certain quarters for the Limpopo government to do so.

He said the hospital has been disinfected and health services are being rendered as usual.

“ We know that there are people who say the hospital must shut down as result of this matter. There is no hospital that is going to be shut down, you can imagine what’s going to happen if we shut down hospitals every time there is a nurse who tests positive for coronavirus,” he said.

Shikwambana also confirmed that over 60 people, who interacted with the nurse, have been traced and tested.

“ That includes family members and her colleagues who work with her at the hospital. We are waiting for their results,” he said.

Limpopo has so far recorded 193 cases, three deaths and 145 recoveries.

Author



Ngwako Malatji