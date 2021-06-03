UJ appoints 25-year-old as head of department

Johannesburg – The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has appointed 25-year-old Bhaso Ndzendze as the head of department within its department of politics and international relations.

The Eastern Cape-born Ndzendze previously held the position of a senior lecturer in the department.

His appointment makes him the youngest HOD in UJ.

UJ’s Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Prof Tshilidzi Marwala says he hopes that Dr Ndzendze’s meteoric rise as an academic and researcher would inspire other young students to achieve more.

“We have in recent years watched in awe as Ndzendze swiftly moved up the University’s ranks through hard work and dedication. He has firmly established himself as a brilliant researcher and educator volumes,” says Prof Marwala.

“Dr Ndzendze is a deft academic and a wise and generous colleague who believes in collaborative work. It gives me great comfort to know that the Department of Politics and International Relations will remain in such capable hands.”

Ndzendze, who completed his Ph.D. in International Relations at the University of the Witwatersrand last year, had this to say about his appointment.

“I believe that one is only as good as their last achievements. I see this new role as an opportunity to mentor more scholars who can, through impactful research and academic work, contribute towards efforts to solve the problems in our country and on the African continent, and even other parts of the world,” he says.

