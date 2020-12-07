Usuthu’s Dlamini steps down as top flight team’s coach

Johannesburg – AmaZulu FC have announced the stepping down of their head coach Ayanda Dlamini on Monday.

In a statement released by the club, Usuthu said that coach Dlamini has “voluntary stepped down from his duties with immediate effect and will be re-assigned to the role of coach within the club’s development ranks.”

“Assistant coach Allan Freese will step in as interim head coach of Usuthu while the club’s management evaluate a way forward,” read the statement in part.

Dlamini stepped into the head coaching role in February 2020 and did a sterling job in ensuring the survival of AmaZulu in the topflight of South African football.

“Coach Ayanda has done a phenomenal job since assuming the head coaching role. The passion and zeal the players have demonstrated under his tenure as head coach demonstrates that he is one of the prospects for the future,” said AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu.

“We will continue to trust him with the advancement of our development structures because he is fully committed to Vision 2032. His role is very integral in ensuring that AmaZulu have a solid base of young players coming through the ranks,” said Zungu.

Zungu lauded the young coach for a great job in the reigns reiterating that Mr. Dlamini is a bright prospect among the South African coaches.

AmaZulu next take on Golden Arrows in a KZN derby on the December 16 after playing to a 1-1 draw against TTM last Saturday.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo