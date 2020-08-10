Breaking News

Veteran radio personality Bob Mabena has died

By Kabelo Khumalo

Veteran radio personality Bob Mabena has died at the age of 51, the SABC reported today. Mabena was a renowned television and radio host.

For over thirty years of his career, he has worked with Metro FM, Highveld Stereo, Kaya FM, and other notable media houses.

Mabena’s reported death comes just two month after he told his Twitter followers that his beloved grandmother had succumbed to COVID-19. In that tweet, Mabena wrote: “So sad for your loss Ntando. Your experience is almost the same with my grandmother this past week. She contracted Covid in a hospital whilst going in for a lung infection. Within 3 days, she was gone. The hospitals aren’t ready.”


Details around Mabena death were not immediately available.  This is a developing story….

