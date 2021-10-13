Watch: Musician TNS arrested in Durban

Johannesburg – Musician and producer Nkazimulo Ngema better known as TNS was arrested on Wednesday evening in Durban.

It was not immediately clear why the My Dali hitmaker was arrested, but according to a video he shared online, TNS is seen arguing with a police officer who subsequently bundles him into a police van.

“Ngiyababuza ukuthi yini indaba nisikhuthuze senzeni (I asked them what I have done. I was not even drinking, and I was not driving. Angisabi ngisho ijele mina ngingowaKwaMashu (I’m not afraid of prison, I’m from KwaMashu Township),” the visibly agitated TNS is heard saying.

While in the police van TNS further hurls insults at the police officers for victimising him.

“He manhandled me and broke my chain. I will sue them for this.”

Watch the video below:

Further details remain unclear at this stage, this is a developing story.

Sandile Motha