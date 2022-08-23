E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Whistleblower Vytjie Mentor dies after long stay in hospital

By Somaya Stockenstroom
The late former ANC MP, Vytjie Mentor testified during Raymond Zondos judicial commission of inquiry into state capture at Parktown on August 28, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The commission was established to inquire, investigate and make recommendations into any and all allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwer24 / Deaan Vivier)

Vytjie Mentor, who has been ill for some time, has died, her party ActionSA confirmed on Tuesday morning.

Extending condolences to the Mentor family for their loss, ActionSA said in a statement that Mentor’s family called to inform the party that she had succumbed to her illness after being hospitalised for months.

Mentor, a former member of the ANC, was the first person to sound the alarm on corruption that led to the state capture investigation.

She was an MP from 2002 to 2014 before joining ActionSA as the party’s provincial chairperson in the Western Cape.

“She was a true patriot who served her country even in the face of criticism. We will keep the family and friends of Vytjie in our thoughts and prayers and ask that her loved ones be given the privacy to grieve during this time. May her soul rest in peace,” said ActionSA.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.