Whistleblower Vytjie Mentor dies after long stay in hospital

Vytjie Mentor, who has been ill for some time, has died, her party ActionSA confirmed on Tuesday morning.

Extending condolences to the Mentor family for their loss, ActionSA said in a statement that Mentor’s family called to inform the party that she had succumbed to her illness after being hospitalised for months.

Mentor, a former member of the ANC, was the first person to sound the alarm on corruption that led to the state capture investigation.

She was an MP from 2002 to 2014 before joining ActionSA as the party’s provincial chairperson in the Western Cape.

“She was a true patriot who served her country even in the face of criticism. We will keep the family and friends of Vytjie in our thoughts and prayers and ask that her loved ones be given the privacy to grieve during this time. May her soul rest in peace,” said ActionSA.

