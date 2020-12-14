Zambia breaks silence on Micho’s sex case

By Kgomotso Mokoena

Johannesburg – The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has broken its silence after national team head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic was accused of sexual abuse, for the second time in South Africa this past week.

“The Football Association of Zambia has been made aware of the serious allegations made against national coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic in South Africa,” FAZ acting general secretary Joseph Chimpampwe said.

“Mr Sredojevic has pleaded not guilty and will be making a statement at the appropriate time. FAZ is not able to comment at this time until fully briefed about the matter by Mr Sredojevic and his legal representatives.”

Last year, the Serbian departed Mzansi under controversial circumstances after a case of sexual abuse was opened at Norwood police station.

Also read: Zambia national football team coach Milutin Sredojevic in court for sexual assault

On Friday, the National Prosecuting Authority said: “It is alleged that earlier this week, on Monday 07 December, during the Cosafa Games in Port Elizabeth, a 39-year-old woman was delivering coffee at the Wolfson Stadium when she asked Sredojevic if he would need sugar with his coffee.

“He allegedly said no and disclosed that he needed another type of sugar while pointing at her private parts. Later on that day, the lady went to deliver coffee again and this time Sredojevic allegedly touched her buttocks. “He was granted R10 000 bail and his next court appearance will be on 25 February 2021.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD