Annabell Lebethe appointed as SAMRO’s new CEO

Annabel Lebethe has been appointed as the new South African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) chief executive officer. Lebethe will step into her role at the beginning of next year.

Lebethe replaces outgoing CEO, Mark Rosin, who was appointed as CEO and turnaround strategist in February 2020.

SAMRO Chairperson Nicholas Maweni added that the organization is confident that she possesses the right qualities and experience to lead it into the future.

“Mark and the board of SAMRO have done an excellent job during his tenure, placing SAMRO firmly on the road to success and creating a foundation on which future success can be built,” said Maweni.

She has served as the CEO of Ditsong Museums of South Africa, a group of eight museums that falls under the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture. She also previously held the position of interim CEO of the Performing Arts Centre of the Free State, CEO of the Market Theatre Foundation, and CEO of the National Arts Council, in addition to several other leadership roles during her career.

