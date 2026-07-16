Black farmers give Ramaphosa 14 days to respond to land reform demands

The memorandum, which was addressed to Deputy President Paul Mashatile, was handed over during a march to the Union Buildings earlier this year. It was accepted by Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli on behalf of the government. The march was supported by the South African Communist Party (SACP).

‘Black emerging farmers’ frustration’

Speaking at a media briefing held at the SACP’s Moses Kotane House headquarters in Johannesburg on Thursday, ILF chairperson Norma Mbatha said black emerging farmers had been left frustrated by government’s failure to address longstanding challenges facing the sector.

Mbatha said the organisation had exhausted numerous avenues in an attempt to engage government leaders on issues affecting farmers.

“We have been fighting to get the demands of the farmers addressed to no avail. Our experience in dealing with the government has been horrible as we have been trying hard to get the leaders of state to take the plight of the farmers into consideration,” she said.

‘Surrender or fight’

She added that the organisation was no longer willing to remain silent while black farmers continued to face exclusion and barriers to entry in the agricultural economy.

“There comes a time when you either surrender or you fight. We will not surrender while black farmers continue to be excluded, ignored, and denied the opportunities they have been promised. We will not be intimidated into silence, and we will not accept a system that continues to benefit a few at the expense of many,” Mbatha said.

Among the key demands contained in the memorandum is a call for government to fast-track the issuing of title deeds to legitimate land reform beneficiaries. Farmers argue that insecure land tenure prevents them from accessing finance, attracting investment and operating sustainable agricultural businesses.

Call for greater support for emerging farmers

The memorandum also calls for greater support for emerging farmers, access to markets, and measures aimed at fostering meaningful transformation in the agricultural sector.

“Our fight is not for personal gain. It is a fight for justice, dignity, accountability and meaningful transformation in the agricultural sector,” Mbatha said.

“This fight is to ensure that black farmers are empowered to own sustainable businesses, access markets, secure title deeds, receive fair support and participate fully in South Africa’s agricultural economy.”

Mbatha accused government of moving too slowly in addressing the challenges facing emerging farmers, saying the delays were contributing to underutilised farms and declining agricultural production.

Mhlauli’s comments ‘out of turn’

She further criticised comments allegedly made by Mhlauli indicating that the challenges facing black emerging farmers and rural communities were not among government’s priority concerns.

“To date, Deputy Minister Mhlauli has publicly indicated that the challenges facing black emerging farmers and rural communities are not among the government’s priority concerns. This position is deeply concerning and unacceptable to the millions of black emerging farmers and rural communities who continue to face unfair challenges, exclusion, underdevelopment and a lack of meaningful support,” she said.

ILF wants a commission of inquiry

The ILF is also calling on Ramaphosa to establish an independent commission of inquiry into alleged corruption, maladministration and governance failures within the agricultural sector.

According to Mbatha, such a commission should investigate how alleged misconduct and inefficiencies have affected black emerging farmers and rural communities.

“South Africans deserve full transparency and accountability for every rand of public money, with taxpayer funds managed responsibly, lawfully and in the best interests of the people,” she said.

Mbatha also launched a scathing attack on the Government of National Unity (GNU), arguing that ordinary South Africans who lack political connections continue to be sidelined.

“The difference is that it is no longer simply about black and white, but about all those who are not politically connected, across all races and ethnicities,” she said.

“White farmers might also be suffering, but black emerging farmers are suffering even more severely because they remain disadvantaged and discriminated against, while those in power use their names and pretend to be fighting for their transformation.”

She further alleged that politically connected individuals and government officials were benefiting disproportionately from agricultural opportunities and funding while ordinary farmers struggled to access support.

The ILF said it now expects a formal response from the Presidency within 14 days and warned that it would consider further action should government fail to address the concerns raised by emerging farmers.