‘Putting reality on the table builds trust’

Leading from the “middle” might sound like a new concept, but not if you’re Andrew Bahlmann, the CEO of Deal Leaders International.

“I definitely believe in leading from the ‘middle’. Collaboration, transparency and trust are critical in getting the best out of your team and I do believe that every member of a team brings a unique blend of experience and insights that must always be considered,” Bahlmann says.

“I believe that it is a leader’s role to give direction and focus to their team and ensure that everyone is pushing to achieve the same objectives. I have found that always putting ‘reality on the table’ for my team has always been extremely effective in building trust and ensuring that we are all in the same boat.”

Deal Leaders International is a specialist M&A advisory firm that offers strategic sell-side solutions to both owners and shareholders of companies with annual turnovers in excess of R100-million.

The Sandton-based advisory firm is managing several transactions in multiple industries, successfully attracting both local and international acquirers to its clients’ businesses. The Deal Leaders International portfolio aligns to most local and international investment strategies.

Bahlmann is a chartered accountant. After qualifying, he spent a year in New York managing a large South African insurer’s operations based in Bermuda. He then returned to SA to take up the CFO position at WesBank corporate division. Following WesBank, he built his consultancy, IntelStrat.

He regards Elon Musk as one of the most influential South Africans of all time. “I believe that he (Musk) is influencing the direction of the future in many industries, forcing the traditional players to play catch-up.

“I would have to say that when it comes to influence, I would go with Dr Imtiaz Sooliman from Gift of the Givers. I believe that he has displayed incredible influence and leadership qualities in the most challenging of situations. From disaster relief to hostage release negotiations, it doesn’t get tougher than that”

He is spending his days reading Win! by Jeremy Maggs. He also regards Shantaram by Gregory David Roberts, and The Fountainhead by Ayn Rand, as brilliant reads.

He loves nothing more than spending time with his wife, Tanya, daughter Chloe and stepson Christian. “Travelling as much as I do, I enjoy being at home, cooking, reading and connecting with my family.”

Bahlmann says he has developed a very broad taste in music, particularly when he lived in New York. “Music is my therapy.

“Having a 17-year-old daughter and a very ‘cool’ wife, I am also exposed to many artists and songs that I ordinarily would not have looked for.”

