Coca-Cola HBC, a consumer packaged goods company and strategic bottling partner of the Coca-Cola Company, has completed a $2.6-million (approximately R45-million) acquisition of a majority stake in The Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA).

The acquisition of a 75% stake in CCBA makes Coca-Cola HBC the world’s second largest Coca-Cola bottler by volume, with combined operations serving approximately 1.2-billion consumers across 43 markets in Europe and Africa.

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The remaining 25% stake held by The Coca-Cola Company could also be acquired by Coca-Cola HBC under a separate option agreement within a six-year period. The option can be exercised between three and five years after completion.

Zoran Bogdanovic, Coca-Cola HBC chief executive, said the company would invest in its portfolio, capabilities and people to capture opportunities across its expanded operations.

“CCBA is a high-quality business with strong market positions, deep local knowledge and talented people. We are very pleased to welcome our new colleagues to Coca-Cola HBC. Together, we will invest in our leading 24/7 portfolio, our bespoke capabilities and our passionate people to capture the significant opportunities ahead.

“Our integration planning has been underway for many months, and we are ready to begin the next chapter of our growth story together with confidence and ambition,” said Bogdanovic.

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Profit margins decline despite revenue growth

The bottler recorded net sales revenue of $3.69-billion in 2025, up 1.6% from the previous year, while sales volumes increased by 1.3% to 1.116-billion unit cases.

Despite the revenue growth, earnings before interest and tax declined by 3% to $259-million, while its operating margin fell from 7.3% to 7%. Coca-Cola HBC expects the acquisition to be low-single-digit earnings-per-share accretive from its first full financial year after completion.

Henrique Braun, the Coca-Cola Company chief executive, said the transaction reflected commitment to building world-class bottling operations that are locally led.

“CCBA has established a strong foundation across Africa, and Coca-Cola HBC brings proven capabilities, deep market expertise and a successful track record of investing for sustainable growth,” said Braun.

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