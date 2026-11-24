Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs legend Siphiwe Tshabalala has condemned local football supporters amid growing online bullying towards players, saying there is a thin line between banter and criticism.

Tshabalala was speaking to the media after the partnership announcement between CAF and Coca-Cola for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Pamoja at the Sandton Convention Centre on Monday.

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Tshabalala weighed in on the recent incident involving Chiefs youngster Mfundo Vilakazi, who took to social media to express how some fan reactions affect them as young players.

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“Stop bullying us if you don’t know what we are going through and how your words can affect someone,” Vilakazi wrote on his Instagram story after a Pirates fan compared him to Relebohile Mofokeng and referred to the Chiefs dribbling wizard as a ball boy.

“Worse part, I didn’t do anything for you to talk like that,” Vilakazi concluded, with heartbreak emojis at the end of his message.

Tshabalala, who represented Amakhosi during their glory days, addressed the matter, stating that fans must be careful with how they speak about the players, as their words could cause harm and affect them mentally.

“There is a difference between criticism and banter, and there is also bullying,” the 42-year-old said.

“Players are also human beings, and they do feel the pain, particularly after having a bad game or letting the team down; they know and acknowledge that. But when they are being bullied; it is not nice.

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Mental health concerns in modern football

“We live in an era where mental health can be deadly, because it does sometimes get to a point where people take their own lives. So, as fans and football lovers, we need to make sure that we are kind.

“Yes, the fans have an absolute right to be critical of the players and how they perform, but we need to love and support them as well,” he added.

Tshabalala reflects on life after football

Tshabalala forms part of the Coca-Cola and CAF 90 seconds commercial, alongside Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha.

The former Chiefs star saw his life take a massive turn after scoring the iconic 2010 Fifa World Cup opening match goal against Mexico, which has since opened many doors for him to collaborate with big global brands.

“It is such a great honour to be a part of this historic moment [partnership between CAF and Coca-Cola] and play that role as well with Jay-Jay Okocha. This has been part of my dream and transition from being a footballer to entering the boardrooms.”

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