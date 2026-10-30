Mfundo Vilakazi explains Da Cruz turned him on to showboating with purpose

Kaizer Chiefs youngster Mfundo Vilakazi has also weighed in on the ongoing showboating conversation ahead of the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Vilakazi is probably one of the easiest players to describe in terms of style of play. He is quick, dynamic, skillful, and full of flair. The 20-year-old burst into the professional football scene in 2024, the year he made his official debut for Chiefs.

But first, Vilakazi caught the attention of South African football lovers and scouts as one of the standout players at the Phillys Games in Tembisa for Doornkop Students as a 15-year-old.

‘Obrigado’, as Vilakazi is affectionately known in the streets of Soweto, then saw his mind-blowing showboating, kasi flava, and fearless ability to take on defenders go viral.

READ: Mfundo Vilakazi emotional to be a part of the Soweto Derby with Chiefs

And the rest is pretty much history, as Amakhosi won the race to sign the exciting youngster. Vilakazi has since gradually established himself as an important player for Amakhosi, especially this season under new coach Fernando Da Cruz, who made it clear that the youngster would get a lot of minutes under him.

As a way of somewhat repaying him, the SA U20 international has matured and tweaked his game a bit by displaying a lot less showboating – something that has raised questions about what influenced that change.

Speaking to the media during the Soweto Derby press conference on Thursday, Vilakazi said Da Cruz influenced the slight change to his style of play and asked him to only showboat or dribble when necessary.

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READ: Pirates Mpho ‘Phopho’ Padime says his diski showboating just happens

Also, just like Orlando Pirates’ dribbling wizard Mpho ‘Phopho’ Padime, Vilakazi emphasized that showboating is something that happens by default.

“When coach Da Cruz arrived, he told me that he knows and understands my style of play [dribbling and showboating], but sometimes, I should avoid it if it is not necessary,” Vilakazi responded to Sunday World.

“But he did not say I should completely stop because for me, the team always comes first. If the results are not showing, then I don’t see the need for me to be showboating or stamping on top of the ball.

“So, the minute we start getting good and consistent positive results, I can maybe show a bit of my skills. But I must say that it’s [showboating] something that just happens by default; you never plan it,” he added.