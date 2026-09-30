Pirates’ Mpho ‘Phopho’ Padime says his diski showboating ‘just happens’

Orlando Pirates starlet Mpho ‘Phopho’ Padime has opened up about his dribbling and showboating on the pitch, saying that it is something that happens by default.

Padime has been one of the players Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has been critical of as far as showboating is concerned. During his recent press conference, Ouaddou was evidently livid, expressing his disapproval of players dribbling and standing on top of the ball, especially during critical phases of the game.

“I will not accept showboating in my team,” Ouaddou told the media after their 3-1 win over minnows La Cure Waves in the CAF Champions League Preliminary Round match.

“If we want to win the Champions League and go far in the competition, we have to be serious and stop this thing of showboating because it does not help the team but the ego of whoever is doing it.

“As a coach, all I want is goals, goals, goals, and nothing more. If the players want to showboat, they can do it, not with me here.”

READ: Ouaddou blasts Pirates players for showboating against La Cure Waves

Despite Ouaddou’s public outcry, some former Pirates legends defended the youngsters, stating that showboating is part of the South African football culture, better known as ‘Kasi Flavour’.

Speaking during the U23 media open day in Pretoria on Tuesday, Padime opened up about his game and whether he would try reducing his dribbling now that he is playing at the highest level of SA football.

“I would like to change my style of play, but sometimes, things [showboating] just happen because of where I grew up [kasi football],” Padime said.

“I did not grow up watching a lot of European football, but a lot of kasi football and guys dribbling. So, when I am on the ground sometimes, dribbling or showboating is something that just happens.”

Padime has been one of the exciting talents so far this season, having made his senior Pirates debut as a substitute during a 3-0 MTN8 victory over Sekhukhune United on August 29.

READ: Mshishi Zwane lambasts kasi games showboating

The 19-year-old dons the famous number 38 jersey previously worn by Relebohile Mofokeng, with the latter tipping Padime to surpass his success at Pirates if he is utilised the right way.

“He called me that day and told me he’s going to wear number 38. Then I asked him what’s the big deal with number 38, and he said he felt they should have retired it,” Mofokeng said in an interview with SuperSport.

“Then I asked him why they would retire it because it’s not like I did something, wow. I played well and had a good career at Pirates, and you can even surpass it, so why retire the jersey?

“He said I did a lot of things, so I told him that with his talent he can even do better. He has a lot of talent, even better than mine, but his mentality has to switch. He must work to get goals and assists. I think everything will be okay. Yes, he’s going to be a top talent,” Mofokeng added.

Padime forms part of coach Raymond Mdaka’s U23 squad, which is currently in camp preparing for their back-to-back friendly matches against Algeria in Bloemfontein.

The first game will be on Thursday, with the second one set to be played on Sunday at the Free State Stadium.

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