Ouaddou blasts Pirates players for showboating against La Cure Waves

Despite winning 3-1 and advancing to the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League, Abdeslam Ouaddou was unimpressed with the overall performance of his side.

Pirates conceded early in the game in a bizarre fashion, when Bafana Bafana international goalkeeper Sipho Chaine made a schoolboy error to gift the visitors an away goal.

However, that goal proved to be a wake-up call, as the home side made an instant reaction and scored three goals to head into the break with a 3-1 lead.

In the second half, Ouaddou’s men looked complacent and squandered chances, with some showboating here and there, and Ouaddou did not hold back in the press conference, as he called out his players.

“I will not accept showboating in my team,” Ouaddou told the media.

“If we want to win the Champions League and go far in the competition, we have to be serious and stop this thing of showboating because it does not help the team but the ego of whoever is doing it.

“As a coach, all I want is goals, goals, goals, and nothing more. If the players want to showboat, they can do it, not with me here.”

The positive for the Bucs coach will be happy about is that his striker, Yanela Mbuthuma, picked up where he left off and returned on the scoresheet when he scored the third goal from a corner. The other two goals were converted by Kabelo Kgositsile and his teammate Kamogelo Sebelebele in the first half.

Pirates will now shift their focus to the league and try to play catch-up to Mamelodi Sundowns before facing off against African Stars of Namibia in the Second Preliminary Round of the Champions League. African Stars managed to get the better of AS Mangasport from Gabon in their two-legged tie.