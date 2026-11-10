Blue Ribbon bread maker’s profits surge by 62%

Premier Group has delivered a sharp increase in earnings for the six months to September 30, 2026, with net profit rising 62.1% to R1.17 billion as the food producer benefited from its acquisition of RFG Holdings and improved operating efficiencies across its business.

The maker of Blue Ribbon bread reported revenue of R14.3 billion, up 38.8% from the corresponding period last year, while operating profit climbed 52.5% to R1.69 billion. EBITDA increased 51.4% to R2 billion, with the EBITDA margin improving to 13.9% from 12.7% a year earlier. Play Mute Play advert Culinary business integration is progressing well The results marked the first interim reporting period to include the contribution of RFG Holdings, which Premier acquired in March 2026 and now operates as its culinary business within the groceries division. The company said integration of the businesses was progressing according to plan, with merchandising and supply chain integration completed and ERP integration under way. Merger-related synergies were already being realised in procurement, distribution, sales and systems alignment. READ MORE: March and March protests closed down over 400 township spaza shops, says Premier Group

Premier’s portfolio spans staple foods, groceries, culinary products and personal care, with some of South Africa’s best-known consumer brands forming the backbone of its business.

These include Blue Ribbon, BB Bakeries, Iwisa, Mr Sweet, Manhattan Sweets and Lil-Lets, alongside a range of wheat flour, animal feed and other grain-based products sold across Southern Africa.

Expansion into ready meals

Following its acquisition of RFG Holdings in March 2026, Premier also expanded into ready meals, pies and pastries, dairy products, fruit juices, jams, canned foods, salads, meat products and other long-life grocery offerings, helping the group generate revenue of R14.3 billion and net profit of R1.17 billion during the six months to September 2026.

Premier said underlying revenue growth in its core business remained subdued, largely because of continued deflation in raw material prices, particularly maize and wheat. However, disciplined cost management, operational efficiencies and infrastructure investments helped lift profitability.