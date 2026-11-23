Retail group Spar has been hit by another wave of boardroom upheaval after three independent non-executive directors tendered their resignations, raising fresh concerns about governance stability at a company that has spent several years grappling with operational, financial and leadership challenges.

Sundeep Naran, Funke Ighodaro and Marie Jamieson have all elected to step down from the board. Naran’s resignation takes effect on November 30, while Ighodaro and Jamieson will leave on December 15.

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The departures represent a significant loss of independent oversight at a time when investors have been looking for signs that the retailer’s governance troubles are beginning to ease.

Directors remain for year-end process

SPAR said Ighodaro and Jamieson had agreed to remain on the board until mid-December to complete the year-end board and committee cycle, including the approval of the group’s annual financial statements.

The company said board committees would be reconstituted following the resignations and shareholders would be updated in line with JSE listing requirements.

While the board thanked the directors for their service and contributions, it did not provide reasons for their departures. Their exit leaves the retailer facing the challenge of maintaining governance continuity during a critical period.

Governance rebuild faces new test

The resignations come as SPAR attempts to rebuild governance credibility following years of strategic missteps, operational setbacks, leadership turnover and disappointing offshore performance. In recent months, the retailer has been working to stabilise relations with its retailer guild and restore shareholder confidence after an extended period of boardroom conflict.

READ MORE: SPAR takes a hit as strained consumers tighten their purse strings

Earlier this month, Lwazi Koyana was appointed permanent chairperson after serving as acting chair since August following the departures of former chair Mike Bosman and deputy chair Shirley Zinn.

Spar said Koyana, a chartered accountant with more than 30 years of experience in investment management and corporate finance, would provide continuity of governance and strategic oversight at a pivotal stage of the company’s turnaround.

Board renewal efforts suffer setbacks

The appointment of Koyana formed part of a broader board renewal process that followed extensive consultations with shareholders, management and the retailer guild, as Spar sought directors with deep retail experience and turnaround expertise.

However, those efforts suffered an early setback when retail veteran Grant Pattison withdrew his acceptance of an appointment as independent non-executive director before taking up the role scheduled for February 2027.

The former Massmart and Edcon chief executive had been presented as a strong addition to the board because of his extensive retail, consumer goods and business turnaround experience, including his role in leading Massmart during Walmart’s entry into South Africa.

Shareholder pressure intensifies

Pattison’s withdrawal came amid growing shareholder activism and ongoing tensions within the company.

Major shareholder M&G Investments reportedly challenged several proposed board appointments and called for an extraordinary general meeting, while relations between the board and retailer guild have remained strained.

The developments place additional pressure on Koyana to oversee board succession, rebuild investor confidence and steer the retailer through the next phase of its turnaround.