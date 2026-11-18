Hospitality group Southern Sun has generated a 32% increase in interim profit as stronger demand for conferences, sporting events and corporate travel boosted occupancies and room rates across its hotel portfolio.

Profit for the six months ended September 30 rose to R439 million from R332 million a year earlier, while headline earnings increased 36% to R452 million. Adjusted headline earnings climbed 35% to R452 million.

The group’s income grew 12% to R3.5 billion, driven primarily by a 14% rise in room revenue to R2.3 billion.

Occupancy and revenue metrics improve

Hotel occupancy improved to 61.8% from 59.1%, while the average room rate increased 9% to R1,508. Revenue per available room rose 14% to R932.

Operating profit increased 34% to R692 million, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent (Ebitdar) surged 25% to R1.02 billion, lifting the Ebitdar margin to 29% from 26%.

The company said South African operations were supported by stronger demand from associations, conferences and sporting events, particularly in Gauteng and the Western Cape, including business linked to the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour.

Regional operations deliver strong results

Gauteng delivered one of the strongest performances, with income rising 13% to R923 million and Ebitdar increasing 28% to R281 million as corporate travel, government groups and online travel agency bookings recovered.

KwaZulu-Natal’s income rose 10% to R580 million, while Ebitdar climbed 23% to R145 million, aided by sports and conference-related demand, including the SADC Heads of State and Government conference.

The Western Cape remained the group’s largest regional contributor, generating income of R1.01 billion, up 8%, and Ebitdar of R351 million, supported by foreign tourism and major events hosted in Cape Town.

Offshore business returns to profitability

Offshore operations returned to profitability after income jumped 55% to R228 million.

Ebitdar improved to a profit of R42 million from a loss of R9 million in the prior period, helped by the reopening of the Paradise Sun resort and stronger trading in Mozambique, Zambia and Tanzania.

Despite the stronger performance, the group said domestic leisure travel remained under pressure as household spending constraints weighed on consumer demand, while anti-immigration protests affected travel in some regions.

Cost pressures and cash generation

It also faced rising costs linked to electricity tariffs, water outages, municipal rates, technology upgrades and commissions paid to online travel agents.

Cash generated from operations increased to R1.07 billion from R749 million, while net cash generated from operating activities more than doubled to R409 million.

The group ended the period with cash and cash equivalents of R515 million and undrawn banking facilities of R1.5 billion.

Share buybacks boost earnings per share

Southern Sun continued returning cash to shareholders through share repurchases, buying back 18 million shares for R178 million during the reporting period.

The programme helped lift adjusted headline earnings per share by 39% to 34.6 cents.

The company also expanded its growth pipeline, paying R192 million after period-end for a 40% stake in the hotel component of the South Tower of the Oceans development in uMhlanga, which will operate as Southern Sun Oceans Hotel & Residences.

The company said momentum remained positive heading into its historically stronger second half, although trading could be affected by election-related uncertainty and the absence of large events such as the B20 and G20 conferences that boosted the prior comparable period.

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