Independent data from Opensignal’s November 2026 South Africa Mobile Network Experience Report shows Cell C sharing first place nationally for reliability, 5G reliability and 5G consistent quality, while recording the highest overall reliability score in the market at 904 points.

For years, conventional telecom wisdom held that superior network performance required billions of rand in infrastructure investment and ownership of vast numbers of towers and radio sites. But Cell C’s latest performance results suggest that assumption may no longer hold true.

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The results are notable because Cell C has taken a fundamentally different approach to network deployment than many traditional operators.

Rather than pursuing the capital-intensive model of continuously building and expanding infrastructure, the company has spent recent years adopting a partnership-led, asset-light strategy focused on improving customer experience while leveraging shared network resources.

A different path to network leadership

That strategy is now facing its biggest validation test.

Cell C completed full 5G enablement only in May 2026, yet within its first year of offering the technology, it has already reached joint leadership in both 5G reliability and 5G consistent quality. The operator’s 5G footprint now extends across more than 7,500 partner sites, demonstrating how infrastructure-sharing agreements can potentially accelerate deployment while maintaining service standards.

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For the broader telecom sector, the implications are significant. Across global markets, operators are increasingly under pressure to balance rising network demands with shareholder expectations for profitability and capital discipline.

Industry’s cost versus quality dilemma

South Africa has been no exception, with operators investing heavily in spectrum, energy resilience and digital infrastructure while facing persistent price competition.

The traditional trade-off has often been clear: lower costs could come at the expense of network quality.

Cell C’s latest performance suggests that divide may be narrowing.

“Reliability is the foundation of connectivity. Every other promise depends on it,” said Chief Information and Technology Officer Schalk Visser. “Sharing first place across all of these categories in our first year of 5G shows the network performing across the full customer experience, not in a single metric.”

Customers appear to agree

Customer sentiment data appears to support the argument. Research firm DataEQ found Cell C was the only operator in South Africa to achieve a positive Network Quality Net Sentiment score during its latest analysis of more than 652,000 public customer conversations.

The company also recorded a positive operational customer experience score in a market where industry-wide sentiment remained negative.

Commercial performance is moving in the same direction. During the 2026 financial year, data traffic on the network increased by 47%, subscribers grew 17% to 8.9 million, and Net Promoter Score reached a record high of 33.

The numbers suggest customers are responding to improvements that independent analysts are also measuring.

Turning point for telecom strategy?

This shift comes at a pivotal moment for the industry. As 5G adoption accelerates, operators face growing pressure to justify the enormous costs traditionally associated with next-generation networks.

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Chief Executive Officer Jorge Mendes argues that customers experience reliability rather than infrastructure.

“Reliability is where barriers are felt first: the call that drops, the online class that freezes,” he said.

“Independent data shows that choice and value can come with a network people can rely on.”

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