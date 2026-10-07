Cosatu floods the streets to demand decent work

Chanting and whistles cut through the day as workers poured out of Cosatu House to fill the streets of Johannesburg with placards raising demand for decent work.

The federation embarked on a national strike and day of action, turning the streets into a moving protest against what the federation described as attacks on workers. The concerns include job losses, weak collective bargaining and an economy that leaves households struggling.

The march moved through the mayoral office, Game and Clicks stores, the department of Health and the Johannesburg Central Police Station.

Private and public sector handed memorandums

In its memorandum, the federation accused both the public and private sector employers of undermining collective bargaining and refusing to negotiate with organised labour or implement collective agreements in some cases.

This as Gauteng faces a surging unemployment rate rising to 34.6% in the second quarter of 2026, an increase from 34.1% in the first quarter.

A job loss was defined as a loss of household income, which may lead to higher debt as the country battles inflation and interest rates.

READ: SA among top 10 financially stressed countries amid high unemployment

“We stand firmly to express our anger and disappointment at the lack of care, decent work, support and protection of workers by the government and employers because they put the profits and interests of the rich ahead of those of workers and the poor,” reads the memorandum.

Call for reinstatement of workers

At Game, the federation raised longstanding concerns over workers affected by industrial disputes, retrenchments and changes to employment conditions. They called for the reinstatement of Makro employees dismissed during the 2023 strike and Game workers retrenched after refusing new employment contracts.

“Workers must not be victimised for exercising their constitutional and labour rights, participating in protected industrial action, or refusing employment conditions that undermine their rights and livelihoods,” reads the memorandum.

At Clicks, Cosatu called for workers performing permanent and ongoing work to receive 40-hour permanent contracts, arguing that workers need predictable hours, secure employment and incomes that allow them to sustain a livelihood.

The procession carried a broader definition of decent work, highlighting that a job should not merely exist but should provide security, fair treatment, safe working conditions and wages and benefits paid in full and on time.

READ: Fuel hikes squeeze taxis, Cosatu urges government relief

The need for medical practitioners

Upon arrival at the health department, the federation handed over the memorandum demanding the immediate employment of community service nurses and emergency medical interns, as well as the filing of critical vacancies.

It also called for greater investment in frontline healthcare, infrastructure and human resources, arguing that understaffing affects both workers and the quality of healthcare received by the public.

Concerns were raised that even after handing over memorandums with 14 days to respond, that is still not being done. As such, the memorandums emphasise that workers should be afforded respect.

“We are gathered here to demonstrate our collective fury and frustration, on behalf of millions of workers and ordinary people, against the horrifying conditions we are all faced with,” reads the memorandum.

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