Business

Drip owner Lekau Sehoana wins big at National Small Business Champion Awards

By Coceka Magubeni
Lekau Sehoana

Johannesburg- Drip footwear founder and owner, Lekau Sehoana has received a business award for his sneakers business.

Sehoana’s sneakers business has grown from over the years and opened over 15 stores across South Africa.

He took to Twitter to announce that his business received two awards at the National Small Business Champion Awards.

“We won South African Small Business Awards 2021’s national small business champion award and the Top 20 Small Business Award. We just received our awards now, nothing beats dreams coming true. This doesn’t mean we’ll slack. This year we push even harder. Thanks Mzansi,” Sehoana wrote on his Twitter account.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lekau Sehoana (@lekausehoana)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lekau Sehoana (@lekausehoana)

Recently Sehoana shared positive stories of his team:

 

 

