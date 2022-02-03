Drip owner Lekau Sehoana wins big at National Small Business Champion Awards

Johannesburg- Drip footwear founder and owner, Lekau Sehoana has received a business award for his sneakers business.

Sehoana’s sneakers business has grown from over the years and opened over 15 stores across South Africa.

He took to Twitter to announce that his business received two awards at the National Small Business Champion Awards.

“We won South African Small Business Awards 2021’s national small business champion award and the Top 20 Small Business Award. We just received our awards now, nothing beats dreams coming true. This doesn’t mean we’ll slack. This year we push even harder. Thanks Mzansi,” Sehoana wrote on his Twitter account.

Recently Sehoana shared positive stories of his team:

A Young Lion. The guy that taught his Aunt (our Late MD, Glenda Ndlanzi) work. Employee number 2. We literally built the Brand together… The first Employee to buy himself a Car. Now we say, out with the Old, in with the New. I saw him on Property24 the other day 👌🏿👌🏿. pic.twitter.com/Bt65QhnmmE — Lekau Sehoana (@LekauSehoana) January 17, 2022

She came to work at Drip as a Receptionist, we almost didn't take her because she was too over qualified and we thought we would waste her time. She insisted that she would grow with us. What a team player. Today she's a Big Boss. You deserve this and Congratulations,enjoy it.🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/vx4FygscqW — Lekau Sehoana (@LekauSehoana) January 17, 2022

