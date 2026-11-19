The South African Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has left the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 7.25%, opting for a pause in its tightening cycle despite mounting inflation risks linked to elevated fuel costs, global geopolitical tensions and a higher-for-longer global interest rate environment.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced that four MPC members supported keeping rates unchanged, while three members favoured a 25 basis point increase. This shows the committee’s concerns about persistent inflationary pressures.

Relief for consumers

The decision is likely to provide some relief to consumers and heavily indebted households already facing significant cost-of-living pressures, particularly from soaring transport and fuel expenses.

Petrol prices have climbed to nearly R30 per litre, compared with about R21 a litre a year ago, contributing to fuel inflation of around 40% and economic shocks that have seen transport being the single largest contributor to overall inflation.

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While headline inflation remains above 5%, the central bank said the increase is being driven largely by fuel-related costs stemming from global geopolitical conflicts, higher refinery margins and rising shipping costs.

Inflation remains a concern

Although international oil prices have moderated in recent weeks, they remain elevated by historical standards.

“The committee decided to keep the policy rate unchanged, at 7.25%,” Kganyago said, noting that the central bank judged current policy settings to be moderately restrictive following two rate adjustments earlier this year. The pause comes against a backdrop of fragile economic growth.

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The Reserve Bank expects the economy to expand by around 2% annually over the forecast period, up from just over 1% currently, as domestic trade and consumer spending show signs of resilience following a contraction earlier in the year.

However, policymakers warned that inflation risks remain skewed to the upside. Food inflation is expected to accelerate from current low levels, the rand’s depreciation could lift import costs, and the developing El Niño weather pattern poses risks to agricultural production and food prices.

Global pressures persist

The MPC also highlighted growing concerns about global conditions. Major central banks continue to maintain a tightening bias as they battle stubborn inflation, while geopolitical conflicts continue to threaten energy markets. The Bank of England recently raised interest rates for the first time since 2023, and markets are anticipating further rate increases across several advanced economies.

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Despite these risks, the Reserve Bank’s Quarterly Projection Model continues to indicate lower domestic interest rates next year, provided inflation moves back towards the Bank’s preferred 3% target.

For consumers, the decision to leave borrowing costs unchanged offers welcome breathing room at a time when rising fuel prices, higher transport costs and broader inflationary pressures have strained household budgets. However, the central bank emphasised that it remains prepared to raise rates again should inflation fail to moderate or if external shocks intensify.

“The committee is mindful of risks, and will not hesitate to raise rates if needed,” Kganyago said. The next MPC interest rate announcement is scheduled for January 28 2027.

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