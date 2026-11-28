South Africa has moved a step closer to regaining full investment-grade status after S&P Global Ratings upgraded the country’s sovereign credit ratings, citing stronger public finances and progress on economic reforms.

In a decision welcomed by the National Treasury, S&P raised the country’s long-term foreign-currency sovereign credit rating to BB+ from BB and restored its long-term local-currency rating to investment grade at BBB-.

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The ratings agency also upgraded the short-term local-currency rating to A-3 from B and revised the outlook from positive to stable.

SA’s credit profile strengthens

According to the National Treasury, SA now holds the second-highest S&P foreign-currency rating among Sub-Saharan African sovereigns.

S&P said the decision reflected sustained fiscal improvements, with the government expected to post a fourth consecutive primary budget surplus in the 2026/2027 financial year.

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A primary surplus excludes debt-servicing costs and is regarded as a key measure of fiscal discipline.

Fiscal outlook continues to improve

The ratings agency expects government debt to decline from 76.2% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025/2026 to 72.3% by 2029/2030, while the fiscal deficit is projected to narrow from 4.1% to 2.7% of GDP over the same period.

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The latest ratings action follows an upgrade by Fitch earlier this year, the agency’s first upward revision of South Africa’s sovereign credit profile in nearly 21 years.

Moody’s, which still rates South Africa below investment grade, revised its outlook to positive in May, signalling the possibility of an upgrade within the next 12 to 18 months.

Further upgrades could be on the horizon

S&P expects economic growth to recover following a contraction in the second quarter, forecasting real GDP expansion of 1.3% in 2026 despite higher energy costs linked to senseless conflict in the Middle East.

Growth is expected to rise to 1.4% in 2027 and average 1.9% between 2028 and 2029, supported by reforms in the electricity sector and other industries.

Read more: Fitch upgrades South Africa for first time in over 20 years

National Treasury Director-General Duncan Pieterse said the country was firmly on course to regain investment-grade status for the first time in more than a decade.

Treasury hails fiscal turnaround

“The two upgrades from S&P in just over a year testify to the progress the government has made in restoring South Africa’s public finances to health and rebuilding the fiscal credibility lost in years of missed targets and rising debt levels,” said Pieterse.

National Treasury said stronger credit ratings would help lower borrowing costs for government, businesses and households, while supporting infrastructure investment through a reduced cost of capital.

The department added that fiscal consolidation had enabled the government to allocate part of recent revenue overruns to growth-enhancing infrastructure projects.

Lower debt, higher investment prospects

South Africa recorded its first primary budget surplus in 15 years during the 2023/2024 financial year and has since maintained a series of higher surpluses, helping to slow debt accumulation and contain debt-servicing costs. Government projects that debt will fall below 70% of GDP within five years if current trends continue.

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The National Treasury said it would continue implementing its four-pillar growth strategy focused on macroeconomic stability, structural reforms, state capability and infrastructure investment.

It highlighted ongoing reforms under Operation Vulindlela in the energy, transport, water and tourism sectors as key drivers of future growth and competitiveness.