Metal and engineering firms must not overlook practical experience of workforce

Employers in South Africa’s metal and engineering sector must comply with both Metal and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council (MEIBC) grading requirements and Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) legislation.

The challenge is that these requirements do not always align with the actual work employees are expected to perform on a day-to-day basis.

MEIBC grading is based on defined tasks and operations, but in reality, employees may also be responsible for safety inspections, hazard identification and other duties that extend beyond their primary functions.

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This creates a challenge for employers, particularly where experienced workers have skills and responsibilities that are not fully reflected in their grading or formal qualifications.

Lack of alignment

A common challenge arises when an artisan has years of experience working on specific equipment, a strong safety record and a thorough understanding of the associated risks yet lacks a formal qualification.

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There are roles where specific qualifications are required, so experience cannot simply replace these, but practical experience cannot be discounted either. This leaves employers balancing two priorities: recognising existing experience while ensuring employees meet the formal requirements of the role.

The impact on skilled workers

This mismatch can have a direct impact on experienced artisans. When someone has spent years developing their skills and is trusted with safety-related responsibilities, being graded and remunerated as semi-skilled can leave them feeling that their experience and contribution are not being fully recognised.

This can also make it more difficult for employers to retain experienced artisans. Workers with established technical skills may have opportunities in mining, self-employment or outside South Africa, and replacing that experience is not always straightforward.

There is also a longer-term skills concern. If experienced artisans see limited opportunities for recognition and progression, it becomes more difficult to encourage younger people to enter and remain in technical trades.

Getting compliance and grading right

Employers need to assess the work an employee is actually performing, the responsibilities they carry, and the qualifications required for that role. This allows them to identify where grading or skills gaps exist and address them appropriately, rather than making decisions based on job titles alone.

Where there is a gap between an employee’s experience and the formal requirements of a role, additional training or recognition of prior learning can help experienced artisans formalise skills acquired over many years.

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A Temporary Employment Service (TES) provider with experience in the metal and engineering sector can help employers manage these requirements, from verifying qualifications and experience to ensuring workers are placed and graded correctly. Maintaining accurate employment and compliance records is also important, particularly where employees perform different duties or carry additional responsibilities.

Finding a workable balance

Employers cannot compromise on MEIBC compliance or workplace safety, but they also cannot afford to overlook the practical experience of their workforce. Where employees have the skills to perform a role but lack the required qualifications, employers need to address that gap without disregarding the experience they have already gained.

The metal and engineering sector depends on experienced artisans, and retaining these skills is important for both safety and productivity. Ensuring that employees are appropriately graded, trained and recognised for the work they do will help employers meet their obligations without unnecessarily losing valuable technical expertise.