Entrepreneur turns traditional ginger beer into flush business

By Sunday World
After building a successful career as an engineer in the oil and gas industry, Mpho Mohaswa of Burgersfort in Limpopo has made a successful foray into business by founding Precious and Pearl Brands in 2017. Photo : Instagram

After building a successful career as an engineer in the oil and gas industry, Mpho Moha­swa of Burgersfort, in Limpopo, made a successful foray into business by founding Precious and Pearl Brands in 2017.

The company specialises in locally crafted ginger beer, Ghemere, which is a concentrate and ready-to-drink non-alcoholic beverage that many South African households love to serve during special occasions.

