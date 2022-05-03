E-edition
Huge relief at the pumps as petrol price goes down

By Coceka Magubeni
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – APRIL 3: A close-up of a petrol pump at a Shell Garage in Johannesburg, South Africa on April 3, 2012. Petrol prices have gone up just before the Easter holidays. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Nicolene Olckers )

South African motorists will breathe a huge sigh of relief after the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced on Tuesday that the price of fuel will drop from midnight.

However, those who use diesel will still have to dig deeper at the pumps. The department said the petrol price will decline by 12c per litre for both the 93 and 95 octane unleaded, while diesel will increase by between 92c and 98c per litre.

Gas has shockingly jumped by a maximum 69c a kilogram and illuminating paraffin will cost R1.49 more per litre.

The department said the change in fuel prices is due to local and international factors including Covid-19 and the ongoing war between east European nations Russia and Ukraine.

The rise in fuel prices has also added unbearable pressure on the prices of food, which skyrocketed in April, according to the recent household affordability index by the Pietermaritzburg-based Economic Justice & Dignity Group.

“The higher production and logistical costs continue to go up, they drive prices upwards and are likely to continue rising for the rest of 2022,” said the group.

