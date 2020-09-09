Business

IDC appoints new finance boss

By Kabelo Khumalo

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has appointed Isaac Malevu as its new chief financial officer (CFO) effective from next month.

Transnet earlier this year appointed IDC’s erstwhile CFO Nonkululeko Dlamini as its new finance .

IDC in a statement thanked Gert Gouws for acting while the company was still searching for a new finance boss.


‘Isaac is a CA (SA) and a graduate from both University of Kwazulu-Natal and
Witwatersrand. He is currently the CFO in the Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) division at Standard Bank,” IDC said.

“Before this role, he was an Audit Partner at Ernest and Young and has acquired
experience both locally and internationally having worked at Ernest and Young in the USA. Isaac has more than 20 years’ experience and is a thought leader in a range of specialist areas including finance, treasury, corporate strategy, risk management, and corporate governance.”

 

