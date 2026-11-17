The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has announced that chief executive Mmakgoshi Lekhethe will leave the state-owned development finance institution at the end of February 2027, marking a leadership transition amid heightened scrutiny over governance and oversight at the organisation.

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This was confirmed in a notice to investors on JSE SENS on Tuesday. The IDC said Lekhethe and the board had reached a mutual separation agreement and that she would leave the institution effective February 28 2027, to pursue other interests.

Chief risk officer appointed interim CEO

Accordingly, the board has appointed current chief risk officer Mpho Kubelo as interim chief executive from the date of Lekhethe’s departure while the process to appoint a permanent CEO gets under way.

The announcement comes days after Sunday World reported over the weekend that parliamentary concerns were raised over accountability and oversight at the IDC, prompting Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau to request a report from the board over the appointment of former South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) chief executive Reginald Demana as chief operating officer.

Read more: Parks Tau demands IDC report on controversial appointment of former Sanral CEO Reginald Demana

Tau’s intervention follows a meeting of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Trade, Industry and Competition earlier this week, where MPs raised concerns about governance, accountability and oversight at the IDC.

Internal review identified weaknesses

Speaking during a recent meeting of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Trade, Industry and Competition, Lekhethe acknowledged that an internal review had identified weaknesses in internal controls, governance processes and accountability mechanisms, leading management to implement measures aimed at addressing the shortcomings.

Members of Parliament questioned whether the planned interventions would be sufficient to resolve longstanding governance concerns and called for greater transparency around oversight structures, accountability and the management of potential conflicts of interest.

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Pressure on the institution intensified after reports that Tau had sought answers from the IDC board following concerns related to the appointment of former South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) chief executive Reginald Demana as chief operating officer.

Board defends transition arrangements

Demana’s appointment has attracted attention because of procurement controversies that emerged during his tenure at Sanral. However, neither Tau nor the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition has accused Demana of wrongdoing in relation to his appointment at the IDC.

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In the noteholder announcement, IDC chairperson Gloria Serobe thanked Lekhethe for her leadership, saying she had overseen efforts to reposition the corporation into a more catalytic industrial development institution focused on mobilising capital, forging partnerships and developing strategic value chains.

Lekhethe said it had been an honour and privilege to lead the IDC and thanked the institution’s leadership and employees for their support.

Leadership continuity

The IDC said Kubelo’s interim appointment would ensure leadership continuity and stability during the transition period. The corporation added that it would communicate any developments relating to the appointment of a permanent chief executive in due course.

The leadership change places renewed focus on the IDC’s efforts to strengthen governance controls while maintaining its role as one of South Africa’s key development finance institutions at a time when lawmakers are demanding greater accountability from state-owned entities.

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Demana’s appointment has drawn attention because of events during his tenure at Sanral. Before leaving the roads agency, he publicly acknowledged that procurement failures had left Sanral unable to successfully defend several court challenges related to tender processes.

One of the most significant cases involved a proposed five-year panel of road maintenance contractors that was abandoned after investigations uncovered procurement irregularities. Sanral subsequently conceded the legal challenges and supported an order declaring the tender invalid.

Demana has maintained that the procurement failures predated some of the decisions under scrutiny and has rejected allegations linking him personally to corruption or irregular expenditure.

Demana rejects procurement allegations

He also disputed claims that R9.5-billion in corruption occurred during his tenure, saying the figure related to historic irregular expenditure incurred between the 2011/2012 and 2018/2019 financial years, before he joined Sanral in 2023.

Demana further denied allegations circulating on social media that he benefited from irregular tenders, saying no evidence had been produced to substantiate the claims.

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While neither Tau nor the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition has suggested any wrongdoing by Demana in relation to his appointment, the minister’s request for a report signals that the government wants answers to concerns raised about governance at the IDC.

The department said Tau expects boards and executives across entities under his oversight to safeguard institutional stability and avoid actions that could undermine the credibility of strategic state assets.

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