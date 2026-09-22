Who is eating from IDC’s R2,5 billion Tongaat Hulett lifeline?

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has disclosed that it has poured about R2.5-billion into keeping Tongaat Hulett alive, but a trail of correspondence from the Zulu Royal Household and the Black Business Federation (BBF) shows mounting pressure for the names and faces who will ultimately own, control and benefit from the sugar giant to be revealed.

The Royal Household fired the first shot on August 13, when Zulu Royal Chancellor Inkosi Malusi Zondi asked the IDC and Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau to explain the status of the proposed transaction with Vision Group.

Zondi wanted the IDC’s precise financial and strategic role, whether binding agreements or funding commitments had been concluded and the identities of the ultimate beneficial owners and controlling interests behind Vision.

The letter went further, demanding clarity on the future ownership and governance structure, the source and conditions of funding, protections for jobs and growers, continued operation of Tongaat’s mills and how communities, amakhosi, growers and local businesses would participate in future ownership and economic opportunities.

“Decisions affecting land, livelihoods, employment, food security and the economic future of KwaZulu-Natal must not be concluded behind closed doors,” Zondi wrote.

IDC reveals R2.5bn lifeline

Five days later, IDC chief executive Mmakgoshi Lekhethe disclosed that post-commencement funding to Tongaat had increased from about R900-million to approximately R2.5-billion since business rescue began. The company entered voluntary business rescue in 2022.

Lekhethe said the IDC’s involvement had been guided by the objective of “preserving a strategic national asset, safeguarding employment, supporting growers” and maintaining economic stability in KwaZulu-Natal.

The corporation said the money had ensured business continuity and prevented Tongaat’s collapse.

READ MORE: RGS bid to reopen Tongaat rescue plan blocked

But its two-page response did not answer several of the transaction-specific questions the Royal Household had posed.

It did not identify Vision’s ultimate beneficial owners, spell out the proposed ownership structure, explain the source and conditions of Vision’s funding or say whether binding agreements and approvals had already been concluded.

Instead, the IDC said it had engaged extensively with Tongaat management, business rescue practitioners, employees, organised labour, growers, development finance institutions, industry stakeholders and the KwaZulu-Natal government.

Lekhethe said the IDC welcomed engagement with the Royal Household and would provide “appropriate information where appropriate”.

Black business follows the money

Then came the Black Business Federation.

In an August 27 memorandum, the BBF turned the transparency dispute into a forensic examination of who carries the financial risk and who receives the economic reward.

Its central question was blunt:

“Who actually owns and controls Tongaat Hulett and its cross-border subsidiaries?”

The federation demanded the percentage shareholding of every Vision participant, the ultimate beneficial owners, the proportion of the business that would remain under South African ownership and any voting, management or nominee arrangements capable of determining effective control.

READ MORE: Tongaat Hulett survival deal preserves 250K jobs

It also wants to know how much Vision shareholders have actually contributed from their own pockets, how much debt or third-party financing is involved and whether IDC or other public-sector support directly or indirectly enabled Vision to acquire, retain or exercise control over Tongaat.

The BBF asked whether Tongaat land, mills, shares, subsidiaries, receivables or future revenues had been pledged to Vision’s financiers and whether a default could allow an outside lender or investor to gain effective control over strategic assets.

Who carries the risk?

It also demanded the ratio between Vision’s own shareholder capital and public-sector money ultimately committed or placed at risk.

Crucially, it wants IDC to disclose whether the financial return, ownership interest and governance rights secured by the state are proportionate to the amount of public money exposed.

The questions stretch beyond ownership. They cover Tongaat’s land, procurement, jobs, cross-border subsidiaries and whether profits, royalties, management fees or other economic value could move outside South Africa.

READ MORE: ‘Closure of Tongaat Hulett would be disastrous’

The three documents leave one question hanging over the rescue.

IDC has disclosed how much public money has helped keep Tongaat alive.

The Royal Household and organised black business now want to know who ultimately gets to own, control and profit from what that money is helping to save.

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