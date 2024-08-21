Limpopo MEC slammed for appointing one-man interim board

The business community in Limpopo is up in arms after the MEC for roads and infrastructure, Ernest Rachoene, replaced the ousted nine-member Road Agency Limpopo (RAL) board with one candidate.

The Forum Of Limpopo Entrepreneurs (Fole) said the appointment of one person to replace a comprehensive executive board was a recipe for disaster.

The forum’s provincial secretary, Siviko Mabunda, said the business sector views this as promoting graft. He said the appointment of one person to carry out such a mammoth task could result in rampant corruption.

Appointment opens avenues for corruption

Mabunda also lashed at Rachoene. He alleged that his appointment by Premier Phophi Ramathuba to the executive would serve as the springboard for nefarious acts. He said this will be where corruption in the 7th administration would be launched.

“This MEC is going to do outrageous things that will not only shock the multitudes. They will also collapse the department and the entities that fall under his administration.

“Prior to his appointment in the executive council, he was just a mere deputy manager.

He held the post in the corruption-riddled health department, where he operated with impunity.

“Rachoene was rewarded in this top political position. This because he was instrumental in campaigning for Ramathuba to become the premier. So, when he takes such unpopular decision, people should not be shocked.”

Mabunda said the appointment of Moses Tseli to run the RAL affairs by himself undermines the spirit of teamwork. It also raises many questions and serious concerns.

MEC accused of acting outside of the law

“How can you put one man as an accounting authority of such a big entity? To whom is he accounting to without having other members around? This simply means that he is accounting to the MEC. And that on its own is opening a door for corruption. Because RAL is a parastatal standing on its own. The MEC is not allowed to be running it like his own department,” he said.

Mabunda said the forum is contemplating to pursue the legal route to challenge Rachoene’s decision.

Meanwhile, Matome Ralebipi, the former RAL executive board chairman, had something to saay. He said the disbandment of the previous board was politically motivated and personal.

Ralebipi said the erstwhile board was coerced to resign because of his marriage with Thembi Nkadimeng. The latter contested against Ramathuba for the premiership of the province.

MEC accused of settling political scores

“The new MEC is not fond of me because he sees me as the husband of his political principal’s rival. Remember, he decided to disband the board I chaired despite evidential proof in the form of a clean audit during my tenure. It is a pity that when I was crucified, innocent people could not escape the axe. That is the nature of politics.”

Both Nkadimeng and Ralebipi are said to have met through [ANC] politics and government business connections.

After losing premiership, Nkadimeng was appointed as Justice and Constitutional Development Minister.

Rachoene made the official introduction of Tseli on Monday during a low key ceremony. It was held at the RAL headquarters in Polokwane. He said the appointment was executed in terms of Section 49(3) of the Public Finance Management Act 1999.

“The interim accounting authority comes in after the previous board seized (sic) to exist last month. [This] after three of the board members resigned, leaving the board not to form a quorum.”

Rachoene said the appointment of the interim accounting authority will help to stabilise the board. It will subsequently result into improved service delivery, he said.

New board of directors to be appointed

“We saw it befitting that we have an interim accounting authority for RAL. And as the department we wrote to the Treasury to seek the approval. [We sought approval] of the appointment of the interim accounting authority in terms of the PFMA.

“This will allow a smooth running of the board. Our people are expecting improved service delivery in the space of roads infrastructure.

“We really appreciate the fact that the executive management of RAL has guaranteed us. [It has committed] to accord all the necessary support to the interim accounting authority,” said Rachoene.

“The interim authority will be overseeing the running of RAL. While the department is finalising the process of appointment of the new board of directors.”

