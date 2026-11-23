Motor Industry Staff Association (MISA) chief executive Martlé Keyter has warned that the possible closure of Continental tyre manufacturing plant in Gqeberha could threaten suppliers, transport operators and small businesses that depend on its factory.

On Friday, Continental announced on that it had initiated retrenchment consultation processes and if no alternative was found, the plant faced potential closure in early 2027.

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READ: Continental plans SA tyre factory closure, putting 950 jobs at risk

Underused production, growing competition

The company, which has been operating in the city for at least 79 years, cited years of underused production capacity, growing competition from low-cost imports and increasingly difficult market conditions.

“The African continent and South Africa remain important markets for Continental. While the company is considering the future of tire production at its Gqeberha facility, it remains committed to serving customers and maintaining its commercial presence across the region.

“Continental’s local sales organisation will continue to serve customers in South Africa and across the region out of Gqeberha as usual. Its local retail network of BestDrive will also remain unaffected by any potential changes to production operations at the Gqeberha plant,” said Continental.

Retail sector survives the cut

Keyter said union members working in the retail sector would not be directly affected, but the closure of the manufacturing plant would have consequences across the broader value chain, considering its size.

The concern comes as the Eastern Cape continues to grapple with the loss of major operational facilities. The Bridgestone tyre factory shut down in Nelson Mandela Bay in November 2020 after 84 years in operation, and Goodyear’s plant in Kariega announced its closure in June 2025, affecting roughly 900 jobs.

“Behind the number 950 are 950 families now facing the festive season not knowing whether there will be a pay cheque in the new year.

READ: Levi Strauss to shut down factory and retrench over 400 workers

“In a province where more than four in every ten people looking for work cannot find it, a retrenched worker has almost nowhere to go. Every effort must be made to keep this plant open before a single job is lost,” said Keyter.

She added that the possible loss of another tyre manufacturer would place additional pressure on a province where the official unemployment rate stands at 44.3% compared with the national rate of 33.7%.

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